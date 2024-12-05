The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 370,025 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.56% of Cooper Companies worth $123,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 480.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,870,000 after buying an additional 776,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $435,856,000 after acquiring an additional 737,726 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,822,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $53,045,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,359,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,511,000 after purchasing an additional 558,886 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. This trade represents a 24.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:COO opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.55 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average of $98.70.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

