The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 70.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 140,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 105,622 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 357,669 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 387.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 168,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.71. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $11.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

