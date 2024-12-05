The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 4,247 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Bruker worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 120.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,359,688.82. This represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

View Our Latest Report on Bruker

Bruker Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.