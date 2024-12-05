The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after buying an additional 135,040 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,297,000 after buying an additional 97,924 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 687,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,964,000 after buying an additional 65,151 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,569,000 after buying an additional 63,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,587,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HLNE opened at $190.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.94 and a 1-year high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.52%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

