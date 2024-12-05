The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

LNW stock opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.14. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.52 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Light & Wonder announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNW shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Light & Wonder to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.36.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

