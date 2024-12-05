The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Essent Group worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Essent Group by 726.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $127,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,203.44. This trade represents a 7.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of ESNT opened at $56.29 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.80 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 60.15% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 969.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

