The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.71 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of HF Sinclair worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 58.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,249,000 after buying an additional 2,868,273 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 54.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,629 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $33,177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 90.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 849,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,315,000 after purchasing an additional 402,793 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HF Sinclair by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,665,000 after acquiring an additional 399,988 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DINO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

