The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,944 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Clearway Energy worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,310,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 60.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 384,837 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 461,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 272,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 154,239 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

