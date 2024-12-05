The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,985 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 5.20% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CZWI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,594 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CZWI opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

