The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.41 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,369 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

