The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,289 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPK. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 99.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 52,139 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $1,823,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.6% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $750,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,943.74. This trade represents a 24.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles D. Lischer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,022.85. The trade was a 19.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

