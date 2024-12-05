The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.60 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 178.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $77,387.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,000. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,425. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,819. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $341.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 1.17. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Wedbush upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.96.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

