The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 15,093 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,093 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Palomar were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 48.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 490.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter worth $59,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,814.40. The trade was a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total transaction of $100,579.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,073.95. This represents a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,326 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Price Performance

PLMR opened at $111.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $92.51. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

