The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,791 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Stericycle worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 4,172.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Stericycle by 121.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stericycle Stock Performance
Shares of SRCL stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stericycle
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stericycle
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.