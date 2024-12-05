The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,791 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Stericycle worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 4,172.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Stericycle by 121.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

