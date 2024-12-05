The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,577 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,577 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Agree Realty by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ADC opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.12. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $78.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $154.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

