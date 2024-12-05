The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,858 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,858 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in FOX by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,311.52. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,352 shares of company stock valued at $20,822,072 in the last three months. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FOX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $46.30 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

