The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 33,239 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,239 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 221.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 60,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.