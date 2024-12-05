The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,996 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKX. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 423.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 52.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 778.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 107.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $70.64 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.67 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

