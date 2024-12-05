The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 404 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 115.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,653 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 19.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,887,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

MHK stock opened at $131.22 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.22 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.49 and its 200-day moving average is $138.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.