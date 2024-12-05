The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 44,835 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,835 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

ALLY opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.