The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,082 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Commercial Metals worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Commercial Metals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.94. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

