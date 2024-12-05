The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,110 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of KBR worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,286,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,674,000 after purchasing an additional 520,207 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,877,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,423,000 after acquiring an additional 507,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KBR by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after acquiring an additional 113,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in KBR by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,331,000 after purchasing an additional 196,693 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 27.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,624,000 after buying an additional 353,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

KBR Trading Up 0.4 %

KBR stock opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.30. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.21%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

