The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,305 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,971,000 after buying an additional 363,736 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 6.2 %

CPB opened at $42.69 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

