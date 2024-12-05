The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 657 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,966,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 164,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Down 5.5 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $248.39 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.42 and a 1 year high of $297.97. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.71.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MarketAxess

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $2,676,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 562,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,438,302.43. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.