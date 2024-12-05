The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,488 Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.89% of Community West Bancshares worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Community West Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Community West Bancshares from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Community West Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert Bartlein acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,135,175. The trade was a 0.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,432 shares of company stock worth $45,616. Insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CWBC stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The company has a market cap of $417.09 million, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Community West Bancshares Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

