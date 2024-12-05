The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 929 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 399,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $185.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.17 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.33.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $33,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,496.08. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

