The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in TopBuild by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in TopBuild by 151.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.44.

NYSE BLD opened at $386.10 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $308.01 and a 12 month high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

