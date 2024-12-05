The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Morningstar worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 326.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MORN shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.67.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.22, for a total transaction of $2,974,329.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,845,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,781,561.96. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.88, for a total transaction of $248,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,339.20. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $19,288,505. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.8 %

Morningstar stock opened at $353.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $269.51 and a one year high of $359.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $569.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

