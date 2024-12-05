The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 3.98% of OP Bancorp worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in OP Bancorp by 18.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $18.26 on Thursday. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that OP Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of OP Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 26th.

OP Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Further Reading

