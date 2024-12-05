The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 184.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Timken were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 1,905.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 48.7% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 9.5% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 3.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKR stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $94.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.09.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $2,297,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,606.15. This represents a 13.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

