Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Century Aluminum by 612.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.50. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $539.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

CENX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.