Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 758 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE MOD opened at $140.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.16.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

