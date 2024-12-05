Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 761 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 80,650 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,235,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after buying an additional 964,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,373,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,002,000 after buying an additional 233,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

SNN stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

