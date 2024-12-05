Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 870 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total transaction of $536,815.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,865.82. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,525.08. The trade was a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,799 shares of company stock valued at $16,449,718. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $136.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 146.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $141.18.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

