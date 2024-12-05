Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $334.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.65 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.35%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 571.46%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

