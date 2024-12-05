Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,622 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,271 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,968 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 103,506 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 422.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 73,221 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 59,206 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 65,419 shares of the airline’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

