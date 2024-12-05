Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.69.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $291.03 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.70.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $145,181.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,121.59. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $638,628. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.