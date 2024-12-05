Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 1,976 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Aegon by 513.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aegon by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 60,605 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Aegon Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE AEG opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Aegon Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

