Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 768 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,058 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 835 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,027 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $117.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.36 and a 200-day moving average of $97.83. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.91.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,835.58. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 10.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.