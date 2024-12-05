Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 909 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,877,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,745,000 after purchasing an additional 613,683 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,113,000 after acquiring an additional 91,428 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,386,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,152,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after purchasing an additional 109,394 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $98.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

