Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 108,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.