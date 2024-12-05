Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $475,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.86.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total value of $2,828,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,485,785.60. This trade represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 224 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $92,350.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,215.24. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,442 shares of company stock valued at $44,577,770. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $374.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.45. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

