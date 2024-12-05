Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,800 Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOLV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the third quarter worth about $26,000.
Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $70.26 on Thursday. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
