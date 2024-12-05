Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,800 Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOLV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the third quarter worth about $26,000.

Solventum Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $70.26 on Thursday. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

