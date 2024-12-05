Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.64. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $61.28.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

