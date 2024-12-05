Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 52.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after buying an additional 466,842 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at $8,635,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,345,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,890 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1,906.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 184,057 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,396,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

