Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in OGE Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 391,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,960,000 after buying an additional 22,899 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in OGE Energy by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 40,710 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $44.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.86.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $965.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,542.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,918 shares in the company, valued at $896,127.12. This trade represents a 19.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

