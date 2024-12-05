Townsquare Capital LLC Has $413,000 Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NFG stock opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $65.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.32%.

In other news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $1,216,257.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,439.07. This represents a 31.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,496.31. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus raised National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.