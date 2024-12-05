Townsquare Capital LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 31.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.