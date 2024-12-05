Townsquare Capital LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,245 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,617,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after buying an additional 179,149 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 742.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 927,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after purchasing an additional 817,807 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 870,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 56,205 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 641,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of URA stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $33.99.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

