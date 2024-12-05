Townsquare Capital LLC Has $540,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 7.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DAPR stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $238.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

